Over 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses administered across China

More than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines has been administered across so far, according to health authorities.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against Covid-19, reports Xinhua news agency.

Data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday showed that the total number of Covid-19 vaccine jabs administered nationwide had reached 102.42 million.

saw a daily increase of more than 3 million doses ever since the country has initiated its daily vaccination report on March 24.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)