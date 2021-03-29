UK records another 3,862 coronavirus cases, taking tally to 4,333,042

-
Another 3,862 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,333,042, according to official figures released Sunday.
The country also reported another 19 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,592. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
More than 30.1 million people, around 57 percent of all adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Twitter: "I'm absolutely thrilled that more than 30 million people have now had the jab across the UK -- including 650,000 vaccinations delivered yesterday."
"The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic," he said.
Meanwhile, the chief of National Health Service (NHS) England warned Sunday that Britons should not "squander the gains" made against coronavirus in recent months.
