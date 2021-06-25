Over 11,000 fresh coronavirus cases in Kerala; TPR touches 10.6%

-
As many as 11,546 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday, pushing the total caseload to 28,65,871, while the total fatalities climbed to 12,699 with 118 more deaths.
The total recoveries touched 27,52,492 with 11,056 people getting cured, the government said in a press release.
The active cases stood at 1,00,230.
Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases-- 1,374, followed by Thiruvananthapuram1,291, Kollam 1,200 and Thrissur 1,134.
Of the positive cases, 81 are health workers, 70 people had come from outside the state and 10,771 were infected through contact, the release said.
A total of 1,08,867 samples were tested on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,25,06,647.
The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.6 per cent.
At least 3,92,633 people are under observation in various districts, including 25,983 in hospitals.
