Over 11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far: MoS Muraleedharan

Amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, over 11,000 Indian nationals evacuated from the conflict-torn country, informed Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday.
The minister received 170 Indian citizens at Indira Gandhi International Airport who were evacuated from Ukraine.
Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said, "Operation Ganga is in full swing, with over 11,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far. Happy to have received a group of 170 Indians at New Delhi airport, evacuated through AirAsia India. Thank our Missions, foreign governments, and volunteers for their constant support."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine.
The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that 16 flights were scheduled for the next 24 hours including Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft under Operation Ganga.
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.
