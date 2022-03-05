Ukraine discussed, Indo-Pacific remains core focus of Quad's agenda: MEA

-
ALSO READ
Explained: what is Quad and how does it work?
Quad to make region stronger, more prosperous: Aus PM Morrison
Highlights: Quad will establish peace and prosperity in the world, says PM
Quad leaders commit to promote free, open,rules-based order in Indo-Pacific
PM Modi in US: What Quad summit and AUKUS mean for India
-
India on Friday said Indo-Pacific remained the core focus of the Quad even if the situation in Ukraine was discussed at a meeting of the leaders of the coalition.
Leaders of the Quad Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and their Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida held a virtual meeting on Thursday that saw a discussion on the Ukraine crisis.
A joint readout released by the White House said the Quad leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine besides assessing its broader implications.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that it is natural for leaders, having such good rapport among themselves, to discuss topical issues when they meet.
As you saw from the readouts, Ukraine was discussed naturally. But let me just emphasise the Indo-Pacific remains the core focus of the Quad's agenda and you will see that coming in terms of positive activities, initiatives and efforts all four countries are making, he said.
Bagchi said the message at the meeting was very clear that although there is a crisis in Ukraine, all four countries were trying to take forward the agenda of the Quad that was firmed up at an in-person summit of the leaders of the coalition in Washington last September.
From our perspective, while of course there's a very serious situation...in Ukraine, it's not as though challenges in other parts of the world have vanished, he said.
In the Indo-Pacific, the challenge is there and the agenda that the leaders of these four countries have signed up to, that is...Indo-Pacific being at the core of the Quad's agenda is something that they want to push ahead with, he said.
In his remarks at the virtual meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy in defusing the crisis in Ukraine.
They (Quad leaders) agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine, the joint readout stated.
It said the Quad leaders agreed to meet in person in Tokyo in the coming months.
An Indian statement said, Developments in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting, including its humanitarian implications. The prime minister emphasised the need to return to a path of dialogue and diplomacy.
Modi underlined that the Quad must remain focused on its core objective of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and he also reiterated the importance of adhering to the United Nations Charter, international law, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU