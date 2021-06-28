Over 11.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs: Centre

-
More than 1.15 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines are still available with states and union territories, the union health ministry informed on Monday.
States and UTs currently have 1,15,22,543 vaccine doses.
More than 31.69 crores (31,69,40,160) free vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states so far through the direct state procurement category.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 30,54,17,617 doses, as of 8 am on Monday.
In a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone, India has overtaken the United States of America in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far. As many as 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India since the vaccination drive started on January 16.
"More than 1.15 crore (1,15,22,543) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," a statement by the health ministry said.
India is currently witnessing what has been called the 'world's largest vaccination drive'. 75 per cent of all vaccines are being procured by the Centre and given freely to states for distribution.
As many as 46,148 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in India. Active cases have further declined to 5,72,994.
Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day, with 58,578 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,72,994.
The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,02,79,331, including 2,93,09,607 recoveries and 3,96,730 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
