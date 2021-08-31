Over 135,000 Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Tuesday

A total of 1,35,574 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the national capital on Tuesday, according to data available on the CoWin portal.

The Delhi government's daily vaccine bulletin, which shows data from the previous day, noted that 1,53,809 people were given COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday.

The first dose of vaccine was administered to 1,06,819 people while 46,990 beneficiaries received their second dose.

The city has so far administered 1,35,18,361 vaccine doses, including 96,57,467 first and 38,60,894 second doses, as per latest data on the CoWin portal.

On Tuesday morning, the city had 1,93,840 Covaxin and 6,66,720 Covishield shots in stock, which is expected to last for five days, the Delhi government's bulletin said.

Till date, 1,03,28,357 Covishield vaccine shots have been administered to people in Delhi, while the number is 31,33,555 for Covaxin shots, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)