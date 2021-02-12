Israel launches Covid-19 inoculation for industry, hi-tech workers

-
-
Israel has launched a Covid-19 vaccination programme for industry and hi-tech employees at workplaces, the Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) said.
The operation has been initiated by MAI, the Ministry of Health, the Israel Defense Forces, and the country's national emergency service Magen David Adom, reports Xinhua news agency.
Vaccinations of workers will begin within a few days, as vaccine vehicles will come to the workplaces, reports Xinhua news agency.
It will take place alongside the general vaccination campaign in the country, which began in December 20, 2020.
The vaccines will be provided to employees free of charge.
Ron Tomer, President of the MAI, said: "We are making every effort on all fronts to raise the vaccination rate among workers. The operation will promote a safe and healthy work environment."
The number of people vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.68 million, or 39.6 per cent of the total population, according to the Ministry of Health.
Israel has so far reported 714,812 coronavirus cases and 5,283 deaths.
