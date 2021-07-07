Over 16.7 mn vaccine doses available with states, pvt hospitals: Centre

More than 1.67 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union said on Wednesday.

Over 37.43 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 48,65,110 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 35,75,98,947 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

