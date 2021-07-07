Morepen Labs starts production of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
Morepen Laboratories Q4 net profit rises over two-fold to Rs 27 cr
Dr Reddy's developing new treatment options for Covid-19, says MD
This smallcap pharma stock has zoomed 101% in a month
Russia, facing lags, turns to Chinese firms to produce Sputnik shots
-
Pharma major Morepen Laboratories has started the production of the test batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Himachal Pradesh, the company has said.
The first batch of the vaccine will be shipped to Russia's Gamaleya Center for quality control. Sputnik V, which was granted emergency use authorisation in India in April, was the third to be launched in the country for its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, after the Covaxin and Covishield.
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Morepen had signed a cooperation agreement in June 2021 for transferring the technology. RDIF had also reached agreements earlier with other pharmaceutical companies in India -- Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech.
"As the pandemic is yet far from over and new, more dangerous variants of coronavirus are being detected in various regions of the world, RDIF is increasing capacities for production of Sputnik V in India, one of the key hubs.
"Agreement with Morepen Laboratories provides for a larger amount of Sputnik V to be available both for India and our partners globally to speed up the vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF, in a statement on Tuesday.
The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years. The vaccine is two-shot and studies have shown it to be 97.6 per cent effective against Covid-19. It is priced less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.
RDIF has agreed with partners in India to provide for production of more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year. So far, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people.
"We are delighted to partner with RDIF for the prestigious project of Sputnik V production in India. This would be our privilege to work jointly on expanding the production base in India," added Sushil Suri, Chairman and Managing Director of Morepen Laboratories.
Suri said the company looks for a "long term relationship with RDIF".
--IANS
rvt/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU