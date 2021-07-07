Global Covid-19 caseload tops 184.5 mn; deaths surge to more than 3.99 mn

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 184.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.99 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.25 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 184,536,711, 3,991,598 and 3,253,108,271, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,746,275 and 605,903, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,619,932 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,855,015), France (5,852,599), Russia (5,591,030), Turkey (5,449,464), the UK (4,975,620), Argentina (4,574,340), Colombia (4,402,582), Italy (4,264,704), Spain (3,880,612), Germany (3,739,575) and Iran (3,286,923), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 526,892 fatalities.

Nations with a of over 100,000 are India (403,281), Mexico (233,689), Peru (193,389), Russia (137,005), the UK (128,532), Italy (127,704), France (111,420) and Colombia (110,019).

--IANS

ksk/

