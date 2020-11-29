Over 18,000 km railway line electrified in last six years: Piyush Goyal

-
As much as 18,065 kms of the railway line was electrified under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi between 2014 and 2020 making a "quantum jump" of 371 per cent in its growth pace as compared to the six years before, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.
"Under PM Modi ji's leadership, Railways has achieved many milestones towards infrastructure development. Electrified 18,065 km of Railway line in 2014-20. Electrification of railway tracks increased by 371 per cent during 2014-20 as compared to 2008-14," Goyal wrote on Twitter.
In his tweet, he also added some infographics, which said that only 3,835 km of railway track was electrified between 2008 and 2014. It also said that the government is planning to electrify 28,143 km railway track between 2019 and 2024, of which 5,642 km has already been commissioned till October 2020.
According to the Ministry of Railways, a critical section Dighwada-Bandikui of railway route between Ajmer to Delhi has been electrified.
"A key step towards making the National Capital Region free from Railways diesel engines. This will contribute in making a cleaner and greener environment in the NCR," the Ministry said adding that the Indian Railways has set a target to complete electrification of its broad gauge network by December 2023.
It said that more than 66 per cent of the broad gauge route has already electrified.
