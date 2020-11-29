PM Modi set to inaugurate Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway, preparations underway

-
Preparations are underway at Rajghat in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Monday.
Security personnel, along with the dog squad, were seen checking boats at the ghat. They were thoroughly checking other locations near Rajghat as well.
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway during his visit to Varanasi tomorrow on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, said sources.
The 73-kilometre stretch of the newly-widened National Highway-19, which cost a total of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between the holy cities on the banks of river Ganga, Prayagraj and Varanasi, by one hour.
PM Modi will light a diya (lamp) to start the celebrations of Dev Deepawali, a festival of light celebrated on Kartik Purnima, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of Ganga.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will undertake a site visit of the under-construction Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project to review its progress. He will also see the light and sound Show at the Sarnath archaeological site, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.
