Over 18k people administered 'precaution' dose in Delhi on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Over 9 lakhs 'precaution' doses of Covid vaccine administered on 1st day
Online appointment for precaution dose of Covid vaccine starts on CoWIN
India to start administering Covid vaccine 'precaution dose' from today
Precaution dose will be of same Covid-19 vaccine, says govt
All set to start administering precaution dose of Covid vaccine from Monday
-
Over 18,600 people, including more than 2,900 healthcare workers, were given the 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday, according to government data.
As many as 6,439 people aged above 60 and 9,252 frontline workers were also administered the third dose in the city, data on the CoWIN app showed.
People aged 60 and above, healthcare and frontline workers who took their second dose of vaccine nine months ago are eligible for the 'precaution' dose.
According to the CoWIN app, 18,669 people got their 'precaution' dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi on Monday.
Beneficiaries are being administered 'precaution' dose of the same vaccine they took 39 weeks ago.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 24 announced 'precaution' shots for vulnerable populations and those at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
On January 3, the Centre had rolled out vaccinations for adolescents aged between 15 and 17.
So far, over 5.6 lakh beneficiaries in this age group have received their first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi, the data showed.
On Monday, over 48,000 beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group received their first dose, it stated.
According to government data, over 2.85 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16 last year. As many as 1.19 crore people have received both doses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU