Online appointment for precaution dose of Covid vaccine starts on CoWIN

The feature of online appointment for precautions dose was made operational on the CoWIN portal on Saturday late night. Those eligible to receive precaution dose of Covid vaccines can book online appointment.
However, the health ministry has said that there would not be any need for new registration of such beneficiaries.
"The feature for online appointments for 'precaution dose' for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens (60+) is now live on CoWIN", said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Health Mission, in a tweet on Saturday late evening.
"Those who have taken 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any Vaccination Centre", said the health ministry on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on December 25 that the vaccination process of third precautionary dose for health workers, frontline workers and vulnerable senior citizens will begin from January 10.
The ministry has also made it clear that the precautionary Covid vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given to beneficiaries previously as primary dose. Those who have received Covaxin as primarily will receive Covaxin as precautionary dose and those who have received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield, Dr V.K. Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, had said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
