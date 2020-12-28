653 new Covid-19 infections in Karnataka, 8 fatalities

-

Karnataka added 653 new COVID-19
cases and eight related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,16,909 and the toll to 12,070, the health department said on Monday.
The day also saw 1,178 patients getting discharged after recovery and there are 12,547 active cases in the state.
The state's cumulative COVID-19 tally stood at 9,16,909 COVID-19, which includes 12,070 deaths and 8,92,273 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
A total of 12,342 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 205 are in Intensive Care Units.
As many as 309 of the new cases were from Bengaluru Urban district, which also accounted for five of the eight deaths
Ballari, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada each reported one fatality.
All the deceased had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).
Mysuru was second in the number of cases 63, Chikkaballapura came next with 28, Kodagu had 27, Tumakuru 20, Shivamogga 17, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 3,86,908 infections, followed by Mysuru 52,289 and Ballari 38,821.
Among discharges too Bengaluru Urban was on top with 3,74,378 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,772 and Ballari 38,011.
A total of over 1,37,72,451 samples have been tested so far, out of which 67,742 were tested on Monday alone.
Till date tests have been conducted on 1,766 UK passengers who have arrived in the state, out of which 27 are positive, 1,384 are negative and results of 355 are awaited, the release said.
