Over 2,300 trees to be transplanted, felled for Delhi Metro Phase 4

-
ALSO READ
Over 5,100 trees to be felled in Delhi for Saharanpur highway construction
Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back
Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line delayed due to signaling issue
Delhi Metro gets approval to remove more than 3,000 trees for new track
Gates at 4 Delhi Metro stations closed due to I-Day dress rehearsal
-
A total of 1,616 trees will be transplanted and 773 felled for the construction of a few key corridors under the Delhi Metro's Phase 4 project.
The city government has set aside an area of 3.32 hectares for the construction of Neb Sarai metro station-Saket Block corridor.
There are 774 trees at the site, of which 184 will be felled and 590 transplanted at government schools in Chhatarpur, R K Puram, Jonapur and Mandi village.
An area of 7.86 hectares has been exempted for the construction of the Sangam Vihar-Sarita Vihar Depot stretch of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. Of the 668 trees at the site, 407 will be transplanted and 261 felled.
A total of 472 trees will be transplanted and 194 will be felled for the construction of Aerocity and Vasant Kunj metro stations of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor being built under Phase 4.
Compensatory plantation will be done on DDA land along NH-24 and DND Flyway near the eastern bank of Yamuna and at Madanpur Khadar.
Around 1.16 hectare area has been exempted for the construction of the Mahipalpur metro station-Saket Block corridor.
There are 271 trees at the site of which 137 will be transplanted and the rest 134 will be felled.
Compensatory plantation will be raised at Madanpur Khadar Near NTPC Water Treatment Plant along the western bank of the Yamuna.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 18:18 IST