Business Standard

Over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals seized in East Singhbhum

The East Singhbhum district administration seized over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals, an official said on Tuesday

Topics
Jharkhand | minerals

Press Trust of India  |  Jamshedpur 

freight loading, goods, minerals, railways, transport, workers
Representative Image

The East Singhbhum district administration seized over 20 trucks carrying illegally mined minerals, an official said on Tuesday.

Led by Deputy commissioner Vijaya Jadav, the mining task force team comprising Sub-Divisional Officer (Ghatsila) Satyavir Rajak, District Transport Officer (DTO) Dinesh Ranjan and other officials impounded 22 trucks laden with illegally mined sand, stone chips, iron ore on Monday night, the officer said.

The district administration collected Rs 8 lakh from the seized mineral laden trucks.

Earlier, the officials had conducted such operations in Ghatsila and Dhalbhum sub-divisions and confiscated 94 trucks loaded with illegally mined minerals and being transported without valid documents in last two months and collected Rs 28 lakh fine from them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Jharkhand

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 17:49 IST

