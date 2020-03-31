JUST IN
Follow-up distress calls of workers strictly: Chief Labour Commissioner
Over 21,000 relief camps set up to house over 660,000 people in India

Globally, there are 801,117 coronavirus cases and over 38,000 people have died due to the disease.

Agencies 

Volunteers pack relief material for poor people during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. Photo: PTI
Over 21,000 Covid-19 relief camps have been made operational in the country where more than 6.6 lakh stranded and destitute people are sheltered as of now, the Union home ministry said on Tuesday.

Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the ministry, told reporters during a daily briefing that over 23 lakh people are also being provided food at these camps.

In India, 1251 are found to be Covid-19 positive whereas 32 deaths have been reported.

She said the ministry was continuously monitoring the ongoing lockdown situation in coordination with the states and union territories and the situation till now has been satisfactory.

The essential supplies system is also running satisfactorily, she said, adding interstate cargo movement is also going on smoothly.

"We hope that the lockdown will be effective," Srivastava said.
First Published: Tue, March 31 2020. 17:40 IST

