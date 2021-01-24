Over 300 Pak Twitter handles set to disturb farmers tractor rally: Police

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Two days before the Republic Day celebration, Delhi police on Sunday made a revelation that over 300 handles were created from Pakistan from January 13 to 18 to disturb farmers' tractor rally.

"Through intelligence and various other agencies, we have continuously been getting inputs regarding the threat to create disturbance in the tractor rally. 308 handles have been generated from Pakistan to create confusion," Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Delhi Police said during a press conference.

According to the sources in the Delhi Police, these handles were created to create panic by giving false information.

Sources claimed that the Delhi police Cyber team is keeping strict checks on social media to track miscreants who may try to create panic.

On Sunday, after holding marathon meeting with farmer unions, Delhi police has given permission to farmers to hold a rally in Delhi. Pathak said that Delhi police has finally decided that it will allow tractor rally also on Republic Day.

The special CP Intelligence said that around 12 to 13,000 tractors are estimated to participate in the Kisan tractor parade and the exact figure will be counted tomorrow.

Talking about the timings of the tractor rally, Pathak said the commencement will only happen after the Republic Day celebration ends at Rajpath.

Delhi Police has allowed farmer unions to hold tractor rally on Republic Day but 'away from the arterial points around Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders'.

"Adequate security cover will be provided for the tractor rally," Pathak said.

On being asked whether farmers will return back to their respective spots, the special CP said, "We trust the farmers, that they will return to the border after the rally."

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava in an order said that all officers and men, as well as CAPF and other force deployed for Republic Day Parade security, should remain in a ready position to move at short notice for law and order arrangement in connection with Kisan tractor rally.

Farmers from all across the country are marching towards Delhi in order to take part in the scheduled rally. Tractors from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have reached on Tikri border as the farmers sit in for protest for nearly two months.

The eleventh round of talks between farmers and the government was held on Friday.

The talks of farmer unions and the government have seemingly broken down after the former insisted on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws and the latter asked them to reconsider its offer to put these laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)