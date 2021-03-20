Over 4,000 face-mask violators to undergo coronavirus test in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Manipur coronavirus update: 135 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 12,240
9,543 new Covid-19 cases spike Karnataka coronavirus tally to 575,000
Mizoram coronavirus update: 50 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 3,710
Mizoram coronavirus update: 46 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 1,759
Nagaland coronavirus update: 112 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 7,604
-
In view of the surge of COVID-19 in the state, teams of the Punjab Police on Saturday persuaded over 4,400 face-mask violators to undergo RT-PCR testing.
As many as 1,800 more people were fined as they were found not wearing face masks, police said. Police also distributed free face masks to over 12,000 people.
The move came a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered enforcement of face masks in the state.
He had directed police and health authorities to take people in public places without face masks to the nearest RT-PCR testing facility to ensure that they were not asymptomatic coronavirus cases.
Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta appealed to people to wear face masks, comply with number limits on social gatherings and avoid crowded places.
Police started a drive to penalise people found violating the safety protocols amid surge in coronavirus cases. They have also collaborated with the mobile health teams in several districts to conduct RT-PCR tests on the spot, Gupta said.
Jalandhar Rural and SBS Nagar are leading in the RT-PCR tests with 800 and 541 tests conducted respectively on violators in a single day, Police have also registered 7 FIRs against violators in the state, the DGP added.
Appealing to the public to strictly adhere to safety protocols and leave their homes wearing face masks only, Gupta said that the drive would continue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU