Maharashtra records highest one-day rise with 27,126 new coronavirus cases

Maharashtra on Saturday reported
27,126 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, said a health official.
The previous highest one-day figure was 25,833, reported on Thursday.
With this, the state's case tally increased to 24,49,147, while 92 deaths took the fatality count to 53,300, the official said.
The state also discharged 13,588 people from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 22,03,553, while active cases stood at 1,91,006.
Pune city recorded highest 3,200 new cases, followed by 2,982 in Mumbai and 2,873 in Nagpur city.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,58,896 while seven deaths took the fatality count in the country's financial capital to 11,576.
Mumbai division reported 5,697 new cases and 15 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,88,013 and death toll to 20,043.
With 1,34,025 tests carried out during the day, the state has so far tested 1,82,18,001 samples for coronavirus.
There are 9,18,408 people in home quarantine while 7,953 are in institutional quarantine.
Out of 92 deaths, 56 occurred in the last 48 hours and 26 in the last week. Rest 10 deaths are from the period before the last week.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 24,49,147, new cases: 27,126, death toll: 53,300, discharged: 22,03,553, active cases: 1,91,006, people tested so far: 1,82,18,001.
