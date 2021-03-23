Over 4.72 cr coronavirus vaccine doses administered so far: Health Ministry

-
ALSO READ
India has provided over 48.1 mn vaccine doses to various countries: Govt
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
1 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in just 6 days: Health ministry
Maha has received 1 million vaccine doses: state health minister
No shortage of Covid vaccine doses in any state in India: Health ministry
-
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.72 crore with 19,65,635 doses being given on Monday, the Union Health Ministry said.
A total of 4,72,07,134vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Monday, according to a provisional report.
These include 78,30,626 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 49,30,888HCWs who have taken the second dose, 81,72,121frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 27,93,013FLWs who have taken the second dose.
Besides 1,94,07,739beneficiaries aged above 60 years and 40,72,747 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have been administered the first dose.
"Total 19,65,635vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Monday, the sixty-sixth day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which, 17,55,110 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 2,10,525HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine," the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.
The 17,55,110 beneficiaries include 13,07,614 aged above 60 years and 3,34,367 aged 45-60 with co-morbidities.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU