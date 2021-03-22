Nashik sees 2,779 Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, 2,696 recoveries

Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by



2,779 on Monday to touch 1,50,917, the sixth consecutive day when the case addition was above 2,000, an official said.

The day also saw 12 deaths and 2,696 people getting discharged, leaving the district with a toll of 2,232 and recovery count of 1,31,698, he added.

With 7,064 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in went up to 6,34,332.

