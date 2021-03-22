Maharashtra reports 24,645 new coronaviurs cases, 58 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Nagpur's Covid-19 count goes up by 342; 12 more die
Maharashtra: 5,369 new Covid-19 cases; death toll crosses 44,000-mark
Maharashtra: Nagpur records 427 fresh Covid-19 cases; 13 more deaths
Maharashtra: Amravati sees 151 new Covid-19 cases, five more deaths
Coronavirus surge in Maharashtra: Udhhav's 'majboori' & other key updates
-
A day after Maharashtra reported
highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19, the state on Monday saw a drop in daily count, recording 24,645 new cases.
While the caseload increased to 25,04,327, the state also reported 58 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 53,457.
On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 cases, while on Saturday 27,126 infections were recorded. On March 18, the state had reported 25,833 cases. The earlier high was 24,896, recorded in September.
On Monday, 19,463 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 22,34,330.
Among cities, Mumbai reported highest 3,262 fresh cases. The country's financial capital has till now recorded 3,65,937 cases and 11,596 deaths.
Out of the total 24,645 newcases reported in Maharashtra on Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes areas surrounding Mumbai too, accounted for 6,212 cases.
The total number ofcasesreported in the MMR so far is 8,01,195 and death toll is 20,075.
The Pune circle -- which covers Pune, Solapur and Satara districts reported 4,737 new cases and five new deaths during the day.
In the Nagpur circle, a total of 4,231 freshcaseswere reported.
The state's recovery rate is 89. 22 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.13 per cent, the health department said.
Currently, 10,63,077 people are in home quarantine and 11,092 in institutional quarantine in the state.
The number of active cases in the state increased to 2,15,241 on Monday from 2,10,120 a day earlier.
With 1,05,830 new tests on Monday, the number of samples tested for coronavirus so far in the state increased to 1,84,62,030, the government said.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 25,04,327; new cases 24,645; total deaths: 53,457; discharged 22,34,330; active cases: 2,15,241; people tested so far: 1,84,62,030.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU