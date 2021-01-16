JUST IN
UK to close all travel corridors to prevent risk of new Covid strain
Over 50 flights delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog reduces visibility

The thick blanket of fog reduced visibility to zero metres in the national capital on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

This is the third time this season — after December 8 and January 1 — that visibility dropped to zero metres in the city.

More than 50 flights were delayed on Saturday morning due to dense fog at the Delhi airport, officials said.

The thick blanket of fog reduced visibility to zero metres in the national capital on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

This hit aircraft traffic movement with more than 50 flights being delayed, airport officials said.

This is the third time this season -- after December 8 and January 1 -- that visibility dropped to zero metres in the city.

First Published: Sat, January 16 2021. 11:03 IST

