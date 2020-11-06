Over 500 Uttar Pradesh police personnel infected by Covid-19 so far

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh govt reduces cost of coronavirus test to Rs 1,600
Uttar Pradesh coornavirus update: Eastern UP new hub of Covid-19 in state
Uttar Pradesh Covid-19 tally rises to 348,517 with 5,827 new cases
Maharashtra Police reports 154 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours
Recoveries exceed active Covid cases by over 1.8 mn; fatality dips to 1.82%
-
Uttar Pradesh Police has begin training its personnel on how to deal with COVID-19 infected criminals, as 500 policemen have tested positive for the disease while seven have died so far in the state, a senior police official said.
Additional Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police 112, Aseem Arun, in a statement issued here on Thursday, said, "Police personnel have been instructed that if they apprehend any criminal or a suspect or ask someone to stop for a search, they should assume that he may be a COVID-19 patient."
He said that to ensure better policing, police personnel are being told modern methods of search and patrolling.
"Besides, they are being told about precautions to be taken if they have to arrest anyone. All this is a part of the new training," he said.
Arun said after the COVID-19 outbreak, 567 policemen have been infected so far, of which 533 have recovered, 27 are undergoing treatment while seven have died.
The ADGP said that police personnel posted in the emergency service have been instructed to use masks while apprehending or interrogating any culprit and wash their hands with soap.
"If a person is a suspected case of COVID-19, then be extra careful and also change their clothes," he said.
In the training, the personnel are also being told about the "Mission Shakti" campaign launched in the state for instilling a sense of security among women, the statement said.
Till now, 3,174 police personnel have been given training in 72 districts of the state.
About 32,000 police personnel are deployed in the police emergency service 112.
Out of these, 3,000 police personnel are deployed on four-wheelers, while 1,500 policemen are deployed on two-wheelers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU