Telangana logs 1,602 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths take toll to 247,284

reported 1,602 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,47,284 while fourmore deaths pushed the toll to 1,366, the state government said on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 295, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (137) and Rangareddy (118) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on November 5.

As many as19,272 are under treatment and46,970 samples were tested on November 5.

Cumulatively,45,31,153 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,21,739, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in was 91.65 per cent, while it was 92.3 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was16,522.

