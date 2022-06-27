Over 600 people booked for drinking in public places in Delhi's outer area

-
-
As many as 606 people were booked in the outer area of the national capital for drinking at various public places, an official said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma said a massive drive was conducted by police on Saturday and Sunday to keep a tab on the people drinking in public places of the outer district area.
Drinking in public often creates nuisance and disturbs the peace and tranquility of the area and hence, it is punishable by law. Therefore, in order to control the crime rates and for the health of the people, special drives are being conducted in the jurisdiction area of all 10 Police Stations of Outer District.
"As a result of the drive it has been noticed that the number of PCR calls received in the District in connection of domestic violence and quarrel during weekend days had reduced in comparison to other days," the DCP said.
He further appealed to the residents not to indulge in drinking at public places as such drives will be held regularly in the future also.
--IANS
Uj/dpb
