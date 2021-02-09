Over 676,000 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in five years

-
ALSO READ
Sixty-three districts in the country are without a blood bank
Rajya Sabha members bid farewell to four retiring members
Lok Sabha: Bill to cut MPs' salaries by 30% to meet Covid demand introduced
New Parliament building to be ready by Oct 2022: Lok Sabha Secretariat
Covid-19 test report mandatory to enter Parliament during Monsoon session
-
Over 6.76 lakh (676,000) Indians gave up Indian nationality between 2015 and 2019 and took up citizenship of other countries, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that as per information available with the Ministry of External Affairs, a total number of 1,24,99,395 Indian nationals are living in foreign countries.
Rai said 1,41,656 Indians gave up Indian citizenship in 2015, 1,44,942 in 2016, 1,27,905 in 2017, 1,25,130 in 2018 and 1,36,441 Indians gave up Indian nationality in 2019.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU