Over 88% Indian adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that over 88 per cent of India's adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid.
"Over 88 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Congratulations India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated", said Mandaviya in a tweet.
As per the Health Ministry report, a total of 55,70,67,459 first vaccine doses, 48,93,11,452 second doses, and 7,58,822 precaution doses have been administered among 18-44 years age group so far.
Meanwhile, India's total vaccination coverage has exceeded 193.13 crore on Saturday morning. This has been achieved through 2,44,45,929 sessions.
Over 3.36 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.
