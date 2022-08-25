Overall sown area of Kharif crop declines by 2.5%: Bank of Baroda report

The overall sown area of Kharif crops in the week ended August 18 has declined by 2.5 per cent as compared to last year, according to a report.

"Overall sown area of Kharif crops continues to lag and has declined by 2.5 per cent compared to last year. Sown area of rice (8.3 per cent) and pulses (5.3 per cent) is much lower, in comparison with last year and needs to be watched," the report notes.

"Within pulses, Arhar (7.2 per cent), Urad (5.1 per cent) and Moong (4.6 per cent) have registered a significant drop in acreage. Area sown for oilseeds too (0.9 per cent) continues to remain low compared with last year levels. On the other hand, sowing area of cotton (6.7 per cent) and sugarcane (1.5 per cent) have registered an improvement," said.

For the cumulative period, southwest monsoon is 9 per cent above long period average (LPA) as of August 24.

Out of 36 sub-divisions, six are in the deficient zone during this period along with seven states (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand amongst others), the report said.

Moreover, West Bengal has begun to receive normal rains and is a positive sign amidst dip in sowing activity.

However, a large part of sowing has already been completed and hence needs to be monitored.

