OYO offers special discount of up to 60% for NEET 2022 woman aspirants

-
ALSO READ
Crown Resorts backs $6.3 billion buyout from Blackstone Inc
Oyo IPO: Delhi HC rejects Zostel's petition for stake in firm
Hotel industry sees growth as daily room rates, occupancies over 2019 level
Employees may have to wait longer for new wage code rules to kick in
Oyo Hotels targets $9-billion valuation in IPO; may get Sebi nod soon
-
OYO on Wednesday announced a discount scheme for women candidates appearing for NEET 2022, wherein those applicants travelling to their examination centres can avail up to 60 per cent discount on their stay in its hotels.
National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on July 17 at different centres in 497 cities across India.
More than 18 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examination.
The hospitality tech firm said the discount scheme is valid for two days - July 16 and July 17, 2022.
"The examination is scheduled to be held on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in 497 cities across India. OYO has promised to support India's aspiring women candidates with accommodation requirements at important examination centres," it stated.
To avail this discount, download the OYO App, click on the red 'Nearby' icon to discover a valid participating hotel stay near your examination centre, select the coupon code 'NEETJF' and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel button, it added.
The candidates will have access to the Wi-Fi and air-conditioning facilities at all participating hotels, OYO said.
NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions, including those governed under any other law.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU