Presidential poll: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu to visit Goa on July 14

National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will meet MLAs and MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Thursday, a party leader said.
Murmu will arrive in Panaji on Thursday morning, BJP Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade said on Wednesday.
"She will meet MLAs and MPs of the BJP and its supporting parties seeking their support for her candidature," he said.
The BJP has 20 MLAs in the 40-member House.
Out of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, BJP holds the North Goa seat. The saffron party has one MP from the coastal state in Rajya Sabha.
Sources said Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) with its two MLAs and three Independents will support Murmu's candidature.
The Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha against Murmu in the Presidential elections scheduled on July 18.
