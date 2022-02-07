Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted 21-day furlough

-
ALSO READ
Faridkot court orders Dera Sacha Sauda chief's presence before it on Oct 29
SIT to visit camp for questioning Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries today
Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others get life term in murder case
Ranjit Singh murder case: Dera chief and four others get life imprisonment
Latest news LIVE: Dera Sacha Sauda's Ram Rahim Singh gets 21-day furlough
-
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district, was granted a three-week furlough on Monday, officials said.
Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough by the state's jail administration.
Last year too, the Dera chief had been given emergency parole from sunrise to sunset to meet his ailing mother. He had also come out of jail on a couple of occasions on health grounds.
Singh, 54, is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples in his 'ashram' in Sirsa.He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula.
The Sirsa headquartered Dera has a large number of followers in poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU