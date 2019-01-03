Pak army shot down second Indian spy quadcopter along LoC, claims Islamabad

The Army on Wednesday claimed to have shot down a second "Indian spy quadcopter" flying over the Pakistani side of the Line of Control.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations - the Army's media wing, said " Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter".

The quadcopter was destroyed in Satwal Sector, he added.

On Tuesday, Maj Gen Gafoor had tweeted along with a picture of the drone, claiming that troops had shot down an "Indian spy quadcopter" in the Bagh Sector of Pakistani side of the Line of Control, a claim strongly rejected by the

He had said that not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross (the)

According to the Pakistani defence officials, "four intruding Indian drones were shot down by Pakistani forces last year.