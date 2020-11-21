Pak summons Indian diplomat, rejects charge of terror attack being planned by Jaish in J&K

on Saturday summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Indian High Commission and rejected India's assertion that Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning to carry out attacks in ahead of local elections there.

The move came hours after India summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the High Commission in New Delhi and demanded that must desist from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory and dismantle the terror infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement rejected the charge and expressed hope that India would desist from making any miscalculation.

Earlier in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), referring to the Nagrota incident, told the senior Pakistani diplomat that the huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosive material indicate a detailed planning for a "major attack to destabilise the peace and security" in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in particular, to derail the ongoing democratic exercise of conduct of local district development council polls.

Four suspected JeM terrorists, who were hiding in a truck, were killed by security forces in Nagrota on Thursday morning.

"A major terror attack was foiled by Indian security forces in Nagrota, on November 19. Initial reports indicate the attackers to be members of Pakistan based JeM, a terrorist organisation proscribed by the United Nations and several countries," the MEA said.

It said serious concerns were also conveyed at continued terror attacks by JeM against India, adding the terror outfit has been part of several attacks in India in the past including the Pulwama attack in February 2019.

The MEA said India reiterated its long-standing demand that Pakistan fulfill its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner.

