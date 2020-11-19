2 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu's Nagrota

Two travelling in a truck were killed on Thursday morning during an ongoing encounter in the Nagrota area of J&K's district, top police officials said.

Speaking to IANS, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said a group of four JeM had infiltrated into India through the International Border in Samba on Wednesday night.

They were travelling in a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway, which was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza near Nagrota.

"Two are confirmed killed and two more are expected," he said.

After they were intercepted, the heavily armed terrorists threw grenades at the police party which resulted in splinter injuries to two policemen. During the gun battle the truck caught fire.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces have reached the spot.

According to the police, the terrorists belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

This is the second such encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway this year.

In January, three terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. They had adopted the similar modus operandi by hiding inside a truck.

