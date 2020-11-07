Pak troops shell villages, forward posts along LoC, IB in Poonch and Kathua

-
ALSO READ
Pakistani troops shell two sectors along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan continues ceasefire violation on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan targets forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district
-
Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kathua districts in violation of the ceasefire, officials said on Saturday.
Mortar shelling in the Mankote sector along the LoC in Poonch started around 2.30 am, while the cross-border firing along the IB in the Hiranagar sector continued throughout the night, the officials said.
They said there was no report of any casualty or damage on the Indian side.
"At about 2:30 am, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector. Army retaliated befittingly, a defence spokesman said.
The officials said the firing and shelling between the two sides stopped around 4 am.
Pakistani Rangers started the firing on border outposts in Karol Krishna, Satpal and Gurnam around 10 pm on Friday, prompting strong retaliation by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding the border, the officials said.
The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 5.10 am, they said, adding the Pakistani firing caused panic among the border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU