Prashant Bhushan regrets 'error' in his Oct 21 tweet criticising CJI Bobde

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan has regretted the "error" in his tweet of October 21 in which he was critical of Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde being provided a special helicopter by the Madhya Pradesh government.
On October, Bhushan had said that the CJI availed the special helicopter during his visit to Kanha national park while "an important case of disqualification of defecting MLAs of MP (Madhya Pradesh) is pending before him. Survival of MP govt depends on this case".
However, Bhushan on November 4 regretted the error in his earlier tweet.
"Elections were held yesterday to seats of defecting Cong MLAs in MP who were made ministers in the Shivraj Govt. Survival of Shivraj govt will depend on their re-election, not on decision of case in CJIs court challenging their ministership. I regret this error in my tweet below," the lawyer tweeted.
It is significant to note that on November 4, a bench headed by the CJI disposed of a plea that had raised the issue of pendency of disqualification proceedings against some Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP and were appointed as ministers in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh.
The plea was disposed of after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioner Congress MLA Vinay Saxena, said that bypolls on 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh have been already held on Tuesday rendering the plea as infructuous.
The top court, on August 31, had imposed a token fine of one rupee against Bhushan as punishment in the contempt case against him.
Bhushan was earlier convicted for two tweets against the judiciary.
