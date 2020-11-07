Amid rising pollution, Chandigarh imposes indefinite ban on firecrackers

-
Acting tough ahead of Diwali, the Chandigarh administration on Friday imposed ban on bursting crackers till further order.
The decision comes under the Disaster Management Act.
"In exercise of the powers conferred on the undersigned as Chairperson of the Disaster Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority, hereby orders, a complete ban on sale or use of crackers of any kind, throughout the Union Territory of Chandigarh," says an order signed by Advisor Manoj Parida.
These directions are issued as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19, due to the polluted atmosphere created by bursting of crackers. These orders will come into force with immediate effect, and will remain in force until further orders.
Any violation of the orders will invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other provisions as applicable, added the order.
