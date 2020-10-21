Pakistan Army chief visits LoC, briefed on security situation along border

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan's top generals briefed on national security situation: Army
Inquiry into incident involving arrest of Sharif's son-in-law ordered
Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa arrives in Saudi amid strained ties
Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for speedy deportation of Nawaz Sharif
Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif for accusing army chief of rigging elections
-
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the Line of Control where he met troops and was briefed on the security situation.
In a statement, the army said that Gen Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along the LoC and was briefed on the latest operational situation including the alleged ceasefire violations by India troops.
"Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated them for continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness, the army said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU