Pakistan backs Antonio Guterres for second term as UN Secretary-General

-
ALSO READ
UN chief urges all countries to stop building new coal power plants
Virtual UNGA to see record participation of world leaders: Guterres
Indian-origin employee at UN announces her candidacy for Secretary-General
UN chief Guterres highlights long-term strategies towards carbon neutrality
UN Chief Guterres wishes complete recovery to Donald Trump, first lady
-
Pakistan has expressed its support for Antonio Guterres, who is seeking a second term as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the foreign office said here on Friday.
Pakistan's support for Guterres was conveyed to him by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who held a telephone conversation with the UN chief on Thursday and exchanged views on a range of issues, the foreign office said.
Lauding the UNSG's leadership during challenging times, the Foreign Minister welcomed his availability to serve a second term in office, and expressed Pakistan's full support for Guterres's re-appointment for another five-year tenure, it said.
Guterres, 71, whose current term ends on December 31, has expressed his wish to continue for another five years.
Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's abiding commitment to multilateralism, with a strong UN playing a central role in the delivery of its mandates that meet the expectations of member states.
The Secretary-General lauded Pakistan's Presidency of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the promotion of the socio-economic development agenda.
Guterres briefed Qureshi on UN efforts on the situation in Afghanistan, the foreign office said.
The two leaders agreed that the Afghan peace process should be taken forward through consultations and in a manner that helps establish durable peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region, according to the FO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU