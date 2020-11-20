UN chief Guterres highlights long-term strategies towards carbon neutrality

-
ALSO READ
UN Chief Guterres wishes complete recovery to Donald Trump, first lady
UN Secy-General calls for concerted action by G20 in combating Covid-19
UN chief urges all countries to stop building new coal power plants
UN Secretary General Guterres condoles death of former Prez Mukherjee
No reason for a country to include coal in Covid-19 recovery plan: UN Chief
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the importance of long-term strategies towards carbon neutrality when speaking virtually to the European Council on Foreign Relations.
On Thursday, the UN chief stressed the need for "every country, city, financial institution and company" to adopt plans for transitioning to net zero emissions by 2050, reports Xinhua news agency.
He called for them to be ready before November 2021, when the next UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) is scheduled to be held in Scotland, and he highlighted the importance of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) required under the 2015 Paris Agreement and "long-term strategies towards carbon neutrality".
Pointing to its "pioneering legislation and policies", the UN chief hailed the 27-member European Union (EU) as "a leader on climate action", which had shown that it was possible to cut emissions while achieving economic growth.
The Secretary-General applauded the bloc's climate action, while emphasizing that "we are still nowhere near the finish line... and still running behind in the race against time".
"I urge you to continue to lead with concrete and ambitious near-term commitments," said the UN chief, advocating for EU members' NDCs to reflect at least a 55 per cent emission reduction by 2030.
Noting that "the EU has been building solidarity with the most vulnerable countries around the world", Guterres pointed out that the bloc's proposals to speed up how it confronts inequality and protects those affected by the transition "can set a powerful example".
"The EU has a crucial role in ensuring that developing countries in need have the necessary support to recover sustainably from Covid-19 and to enhance their own climate ambition - through assistance for mitigation, adaptation and resilience," the Secretary-General added.
Heading towards the Climate Ambition Summit on December 12 and COP26 next year, the UN chief signalled that "the world will once again be looking to the European Union for climate leadership".
"I urge the EU to seize these opportunities - and answer this call for people everywhere, for prosperity and for the planet we all share and depend on," he said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU