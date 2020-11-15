UN chief urges all countries to stop building new coal power plants

-
ALSO READ
Virtual UNGA to see record participation of world leaders: Guterres
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns UN facing its '1945 moment'
UN Secy-General calls for concerted action by G20 in combating Covid-19
Guterres calls for positive move on Kashmir, sidesteps demography question
UN Secretary General Guterres condoles death of former Prez Mukherjee
-
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called on all countries to stop building new coal power plants in his video message to the East Asia Summit 2020.
"To reach carbon neutrality by 2050, I am calling for all countries to stop building new coal power plants and for partners to stop financing them," said the Secretary-General.
"Countries also need to put a price on carbon and end subsidies for fossil fuels. Our response to the Covid-19 crisis must be aligned with the Paris Agreement and Sustainable Development Goals. In all these efforts, you can count on the support of the United Nations system," the UN chief added.
Guterres noted that efforts must be made to "use the Covid-19 recovery effort to build green climate-resilient economies and work towards carbon neutrality by 2050," the Xinhua news agency reported.
"This will, incidentally, also drive the job creation that will reduce inequality and address the air pollution that is choking many Asian cities. I commend the recent decisions of China, Japan and the Republic of Korea committing to net zero emissions," the Secretary-General added.
The East Asia Summit (EAS) is a regional forum held annually by leaders of, initially, 16 countries in the East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian and Oceanian regions, based on the ASEAN Plus Six mechanism. Membership expanded to 18 countries including Russia and the United States in 2011. Since its establishment, ASEAN has held the central role and leadership in the forum. EAS meetings are held after the annual ASEAN leaders' meetings, and plays an important role in the regional architecture of Asia-Pacific.
--IANS
rs/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU