Pakistan reports first confirmed Omicron case through gene-sequencing

-
ALSO READ
Centre allots five genome sequencing machines to Madhya Pradesh
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Rajasthan becomes 1st state to develop facility for Genome Sequencing
States asked to send adequate number of samples for sequencing: Centre
-
Pakistan has detected the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in a patient belonging to Karachi, local media reported on Monday.
According to Dawn newspaper, the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) confirmed today that the new coronavirus variant has been detected in a patient through gene-sequencing.
Later the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in a tweet: "The National Institute of Health, Islamabad has been able to confirm that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the 'Omicron variant' of SARS-CoV2. This is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of identified samples is in place to identify trends."
Earlier, the provincial Sindh Health Department in Pakistan and the Aga Khan University Hospital officials had announced the detection of a 'strongly-suspected' case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karachi.
This development comes as Omicron has been reported in large numbers worldwide, and World Health Organization (WHO) expects the number to continue growing.
Features of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, including the extent to which it will spread, and the sheer number of mutations, suggest that it could have a major impact on the course of the pandemic, according to WHO.
During the latest weekly briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus highlighted "a consistent picture of the rapid increase in transmission" but said that the exact rate of increase relative to other variants remains difficult to quantify.
Despite some data from South Africa suggesting an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, more data is needed, UN News reported. Experts believe that the variant might also cause milder disease than Delta, but there is no definitive answer yet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU