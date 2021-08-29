Pakistan's daily Covid fatalities exceed 100 for the second time in August

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
Pak's Covid body suggests postponing of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir polls
Changing a monolith
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Pakistan reports more than 200 deaths due to Covid, worst for single day
-
The daily Covid-19 fatalities in Pakistan exceeded a 100 for the second time in August on Saturday.
The country last reported more than 100 deaths on August 12, 2021, according to The News International.
According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan reported 120 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll from the virus to 25,535.
As many as 4,191 people tested positive for the virus after 61,446 COVID-19 tests were taken, as per the NCOC's data. The country's positivity rate now stands at 6.83 per cent.
In addition to this, the total number of active cases in the country has surged to 93,107 on August 28, which is the highest number this year.
However, a total of 1,029,930 people have so far recovered from the virus. Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,148,572, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU