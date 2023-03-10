Panel on OBC quota for municipal polls submits report to UP CM Adityanath

The five-member commission set up by the to look into the issue of reservation to the OBCs in urban local body elections submitted its report to Chief Minister on Thursday, officials said.

UP Information and Public Relations Department Director Shishir told PTI that commission chairman Justice (retd) Ram Avtar Singh and other members submitted their report to the chief minister on Thursday evening.

As of now, there is no information with regards to the recommendations made by the commission for providing reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in urban local body elections, a senior official said.

The had appointed the OBC commission in December last year, a day after the Allahabad High Court quashed its draft poll notification.

The panel also comprised retired Indian Administrative Service officers Chaub Singh Verma and Mahendra Kumar, and former legal advisors to the state Santosh Kumar Viskarma and Brajesh Kumar Soni.

The members were appointed following approval from the governor.

The panel was constituted a day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court quashed the state government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for the OBCs.

Following the verdict, Chief Minister Adityanath had asserted that elections to urban local bodies would not be held without reservation for OBCs and had set up the commission.

