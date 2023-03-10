JUST IN
CBI to investigate 'irregularities' in Rajiv Gandhi National Creche Scheme
Water levels in reservoirs likely to add more heat, shows data
Money-happiness link accelerates at nearly $100,000-a-year salary
Puri shopping complex fire under control, over 140 people rescued
Sebi disposes of show cause notices against 22 individuals in Titan Case
168 universities on-board for CUET-UG, application deadline to be extended
DGCA extends deadline for watch duty time limitation norms till Jun 9
Stage-I of GRAP revoked as overall Air Quality Index of Delhi improves
Residents near Brahmapuram waste plant urged to stay indoors due to smoke
Gem, jewellery exports rise 24% to Rs 28,832 cr in February: GJEPC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI to investigate 'irregularities' in Rajiv Gandhi National Creche Scheme
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Panel on OBC quota for municipal polls submits report to UP CM Adityanath

The five-member commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh govt to look into the issue of reservation to the OBCs in urban local body elections submitted its report to CM Yogi Adityanath, officials said

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Municipal polls | OBC quota

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

The five-member commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to look into the issue of reservation to the OBCs in urban local body elections submitted its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, officials said.

UP Information and Public Relations Department Director Shishir told PTI that commission chairman Justice (retd) Ram Avtar Singh and other members submitted their report to the chief minister on Thursday evening.

As of now, there is no information with regards to the recommendations made by the commission for providing reservation to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in urban local body elections, a senior official said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had appointed the OBC commission in December last year, a day after the Allahabad High Court quashed its draft poll notification.

The panel also comprised retired Indian Administrative Service officers Chaub Singh Verma and Mahendra Kumar, and former legal advisors to the state Santosh Kumar Viskarma and Brajesh Kumar Soni.

The members were appointed following approval from the governor.

The panel was constituted a day after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court quashed the state government's draft notification on urban local body elections and ordered it to hold the polls without reservation for the OBCs.

Following the verdict, Chief Minister Adityanath had asserted that elections to urban local bodies would not be held without reservation for OBCs and had set up the commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 07:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU