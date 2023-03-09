Sebi disposes of show cause notices against 22 individuals in Titan Case

Capital markets regulator on Thursday disposed of show-cause notices issued against 22 individuals as the allegation of violation of insider trading rules was not established in Company Ltd (TCL) case.

The order came after the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in its ruling on February 7 had set aside Sebi's order against 22 individuals for violating insider trading norms in the shares of TCL and directed the regulator to pass a fresh order.

In its latest order, said the 22 individuals (noticees) were "not designated employees" of the company and therefore, were not obligated to make disclosures under the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) norms.

Therefore, the adjudication proceedings against the noticees initiated through show-cause notices dated August 9, 2021 stand disposed of without imposition of any penalty, it said.

In the matter, had initiated adjudication proceedings against the individuals for alleged violation of PIT norms in the scrip of during the period April 2018 to March 2019.

