Rs 900 cr sanctioned for holistic development of agriculture sector in J&K

An amount of Rs 900 crore has been sanctioned by the Centre for holistic development of the sector in Jammu and Kashmir, a government official said, participating in a Kisan Mela' here.

The day-long Mela evoked a massive response with over 900 farmers and other stakeholders including agri startups turning up to know about the latest scientific farming techniques and different government schemes.

Director production and farmers welfare department said besides educating farmers and agri-Startups about the latest developments, the event has been organised with a focus to encourage farmers to adopt cultivation of Millets.

The central government has sanctioned Rs 900 crore for holistic development of the sector with focus on doubling the income of farmers in J&K, he said.

The Kisan Mela, inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, was held at community Hall, marking the beginning of agricultural activities after prolonged winter in the hilly district.

The stalls, which were set up, showcased advanced farm technologies, indigenous farming methods and other innovative techniques developed by various companies, startups owners and progressive farmers.

"We are planning to completely switch over to Millets by 2047 to meet the demands of the coming generations, Sharma said.

Progressive farmers and agri-Startups expressed gratitude to the government for organising the event at the beginning of agricultural season in the district.

"I have been practising organic farming for the past 20 years. I grow Quinoa, buckwheat, red paddy, vegetables and apples among others and I am aware of the fact that organic farming leads to environment protection, good soil health, saves water and reduces input cost.

For seed treatment and insect-pest and disease management, I only use organic manure," farmer Balwan Singh (64) of Chirala said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)